Brymo plays the lead role in Udoka Oyeka’s Price of Admission

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Brymo makes his acting debut in a short film by Udoka Oyeka.

The official poster for 'Price of Submission' directed by Udoka Oyeka [Instagram/@udokaoyeka]

Nigerian singer Brymo is the leading man in a new film by Nollywood filmmaker Udoka Oyeke called 'Prince of Admission'.

In his debut role, Brymo wasn’t much out of character as he plays an upcoming singer Kola.

The short film tells the story of the struggles of Kola trying to make the most of his record so he can get himself and his sister out of the slums of Lagos.

Oyeke has premiered the short film on Youtube months after its private screening held in Lagos.

In the movie, Kola tries to make the best out of his potential hit record but hits a snag with radio personalities demanding money before playing the song on air.

In an interview with Pulse, Oyeka revealed that the film was his attempt to address the payola culture that has eroded the entertainment industry.

The short film also stars Folu Storms, Femi Branch, Shawn Faqua, Bucci Franklin, Shalewa Ashafa, Brutus Richard and Kolade Shashi.

