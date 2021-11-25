Britney Spears says she's shot a new film

The songstress who recently got freed from a 13-year conservatorship posted an image of a cat sitting next to a glass of red wine on Instagram on November 24 with a title that's got fans buzzing.

A part of the image caption reads: “I just shot a movie titled “THE IDOL”…it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!”

Spears revelation has expectedly got fans speculating that the new title might be connected to The Weeknd's new drama series which shares the same title.

The forthcoming series got greenlit by HBO this month and will be based on a self-help guru and leader of a cult who develops a relationship with an upcoming pop idol. The Weeknd will star in the show alongside Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe among others.