RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

British star, Idris Elba to relocate to Africa to support its film industry

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Earlier in the month the actor had announced his new project, a TV-series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart

British star Idris Elba to relocate to Africa to support its film industry [Instagram/@idriselba]
British star Idris Elba to relocate to Africa to support its film industry [Instagram/@idriselba]

Recommended articles

The London-born actor has his roots in Africa with a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonean father. In a film industry event in Ghana, Elba expressed his intention to boost Africa’s filmmaking industry.

He also teased upcoming projects to establish film studios in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Accra, Ghana, as part of his vision to strengthen local filmmaking.

“I would certainly consider settling down here; not even consider, it’s going to happen, I think I’ll move in the next five, 10 years, God willing. I’m here to bolster the film industry – that is a 10-year process – I won’t be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: These YouTube channels offer quality Nollywood films and drama series

The English actor had earlier teased that he would be playing the role of Okonkwo, the main character in Chinua Achebe’s renowned book, Things Fall Apart, in an upcoming TV series adaptation. Although this sparked concerns from Nigerians especially, Elba has expressed his dedication to using his influence to elevate the industry in Africa.

“I’m here to bolster the film industry—that is a 10-year process. I won’t be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent,” he said.

He also stressed that he will not be settled in one location as this may have him restricted.

“I’m going to live in Accra, I’m going to live in Freetown Sierra Leone’s capital, I’m going to live in Zanzibar. I’m going to try and go where they’re telling stories – that’s really important,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded by emphasising the need to correct wrong narratives about Africa held by non-Africans.

“If you watch any film or anything that has got to do with Africa, all you’re going to see is trauma, how we were slaves, how we were colonised, how it’s just war and when you come to Africa, you will realise that it’s not true. So, it’s really important that we own those stories of our tradition, of our culture, of our languages, of the differences between one language and another. The world doesn’t know that,” he concluded.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timaya reveals the two Nigerian artists who impressed him when they collaborated

Timaya reveals the two Nigerian artists who impressed him when they collaborated

British star, Idris Elba to relocate to Africa to support its film industry

British star, Idris Elba to relocate to Africa to support its film industry

Why is the southeast so militarised? - Kanayo O. Kanayo

Why is the southeast so militarised? - Kanayo O. Kanayo

Timaya decries high cost of promotion as music videos now cost ₦100 million

Timaya decries high cost of promotion as music videos now cost ₦100 million

Nigerian actress Somkele Idhalama bags role on American sci-fi TV series

Nigerian actress Somkele Idhalama bags role on American sci-fi TV series

Inkblot's Family Gbese Set to Shake Up Nigerian Cinemas This November

Inkblot's "Family Gbese" Set to Shake Up Nigerian Cinemas This November

The world is hard, but Nigeria is harder - Timaya laments

The world is hard, but Nigeria is harder - Timaya laments

Watch Lateef Adedimeji, Segun Arinze in the ‘Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun’ biopic

Watch Lateef Adedimeji, Segun Arinze in the ‘Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun’ biopic

These YouTube channels offer quality Nollywood films and drama series

These YouTube channels offer quality Nollywood films and drama series

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

In Benin Republic, Sèmè City & EbonyLife Media join forces to accelerate the transformation of screen industries

Sèmè City & EbonyLife Media partner to transform Benin Republic's screen industries

Tosin Igho on the set of 'Suspicion' movie [Instagram/suspicion_movie]

Tosin Igho teases new thriller, ‘Suspicion’ starring Stan Nze, to premiere this November

The Uprising- Wives on Strike 3 [Instagram/@omonioboli]

With 'The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism [Review]

Third Avenue is a series on Accelerate TV [Instagram/@accelerate tv]

These YouTube channels offer quality Nollywood films and drama series