British star, Idris Elba to relocate to Africa to support its film industry

The London-born actor has his roots in Africa with a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonean father. In a film industry event in Ghana, Elba expressed his intention to boost Africa’s filmmaking industry.

He also teased upcoming projects to establish film studios in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Accra, Ghana, as part of his vision to strengthen local filmmaking.

“I would certainly consider settling down here; not even consider, it’s going to happen, I think I’ll move in the next five, 10 years, God willing. I’m here to bolster the film industry – that is a 10-year process – I won’t be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent,” he said.

The English actor had earlier teased that he would be playing the role of Okonkwo, the main character in Chinua Achebe’s renowned book, Things Fall Apart, in an upcoming TV series adaptation. Although this sparked concerns from Nigerians especially, Elba has expressed his dedication to using his influence to elevate the industry in Africa.

He also stressed that he will not be settled in one location as this may have him restricted.

“I’m going to live in Accra, I’m going to live in Freetown Sierra Leone’s capital, I’m going to live in Zanzibar. I’m going to try and go where they’re telling stories – that’s really important,” he added.

He concluded by emphasising the need to correct wrong narratives about Africa held by non-Africans.