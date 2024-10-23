These YouTube channels offer quality Nollywood films and drama series

If your first introduction to Nollywood films was YouTube, you might have had a poor experience. YouTube has become highly “democratised” in recent times. Filmmakers can now put out video content without the cost and bureaucracy of securing a deal with the cinemas and streaming platforms.

Because it is the cheapest medium, people are more likely to convene there to watch movies. The Youtube audience is massive delivering a wide range of digital content. While it’s a treasure collection for countless genres and creators/filmmakers, it can also feel like a convolution of subpar content.

Among the myriad of channels, discerning viewers often find themselves sifting through a sea of mediocre videos to unearth gems. Well if you’ve been wondering where you can find quality Nollywood drama series or movies on YouTube, I’ve got you.

Here’s a curated list of channels to elevate your Nollywood viewing experience.

1. TNC Africa

If you’re in search of original African content, then TNC Africa is your best bet. Founded in 2021 by Olawale Adetula, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Daniel Aideyan, TNC is a production company committed to retelling African stories that have been told incorrectly in the past. As a young company led by young people, rest assured the content here is engaging and innovative. Little Black Book, a corporate romance series, had my heart. You should binge-watch it on their YouTube channel. Asoebi is a podcast series about the self-doubt and unspoken struggles of being a Nigerian woman in your late 20s who engages with societal issues without being defined by them.

2. Red TV

Can I see all my TMC fans? Okay, for those who don’t know, The Men’s Club is a popular series that captured the hearts of so many young Nigerians, especially because of the stellar performance of Aminu played by Nollywood actor, Ayoola Ayolola. Our resident Adam Brody healed us with his gestures of love towards Tumini played by Mimi Chaka. TMC is Red TV’s highest-performing series (source: na me talk am). Other series on this channel include Assistant Madams, 13 Kinds of Women, and Public Figure.

3. Ndani TV

Ndani gave us Skinny Girls in Transit. During Uni days, we had something to look forward to every Friday. Ndani TV produces quality engaging content that young people would certainly be engrossed with. It is described as a “home to some of the biggest original web series out of Africa.” Some of their shows include Gidi Up, Rumour Has It, Schooled and Bottomline. They are “dedicated to showcasing the very best of African art and lifestyle through quality entertainment.” Ndani TV was established in 2012 by GTBank to offer entertaining and informative content to attract a youthful customer base. It is the first online video content vehicle launched by a Nigerian bank and has grown into a media company.

4. Accelerate TV