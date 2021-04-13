Netflix has got exciting news for fans of popular period drama 'Bridgerton' barely weeks after news confirming the exit of Regé-Jean Page, season one's handsome Duke of Hastings, made headlines.

The global streaming platform recently confirmed the renewal of the show for a third and fourth season with the second already in production.

In a note shared on the show's social media handles, the fictitious Lady Whistledown wrote: "Esteemed members of the Ton. It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to add more ink."

The show's first season became a global hit in 2020 with Netflix confirming 85 million households watched in the first month of its release.

Producer, Shonda Rhimes said: "From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix."

Netflix renewal comes weeks after news of Regé-Jean Page's exit left fans of the show heartbroken. The second season will reportedly center on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for his love interest.