‘Breaking Point’ has been tipped for success ahead of its 2020 release in cinema after featuring two BBNaija ex-housemates.

The film, which is directed by filmmaker, Xela, is being tipped to be a hit in the cinema after its release in 2020.

Featuring BBNaija Double Wahala star, Tobi Bakre and BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Diane Yashim, the Vidi360 Production also stars Tina Mba, Shaffy Bello, Timini, Ninalowo, Fehintola Olukotun, Foluke Daramola, Segun Arinze and MC Lively.

Foluke Daramola on the set of 'Breaking Point' [Vidi360 prodyuctions]

Here are the reasons ‘Breaking Point’ has been tipped for success in cinemas

1. The cast

One can say the casting team did a fantastic job as every actor picked, suited the roles they were given perfectly which made for a smooth interpretation of the robust characters to be played in the movie. With over 12 A-list Actors, the film stands a better chance of appeal to viewers and cinema audiences.

Bolanle Ninalowo and Fehintola Olukotun are two of the top cast in 'Breaking Point' [Vidi360 prodyuctions]

The rivalry between Shaffy Bello (Mrs. Akintola) and Tina Mba (Mrs. Okafor) is a fiery one alongside equally captivating lead actor Bolanle Ninalowo (Dozie) who plays Mrs. Okafor’s son. Following the success of ‘Elevator Baby,’ Shaffy Bello & Timini are beginning to become the preferred mother and son duo of Nollywood and they once again created their magic on set.

2. Interesting storyline

Timini Egbuson and Tobi Bakre on the set of 'Breaking Point' [Vidi360 prodyuctions]

The story is relatable in today’s contemporary society. It tells a story of how a young lady had a mindset of sacrificing all it takes and absorbing the pains and abuses of her relationship as the reward of marrying from a wealthier class based on her mother’s constant reminder that wealth is the only source of marital happiness. ‘Breaking Point’ embodies the major elements of the average personal life of people that include business rivalry, love, hatred, glamour, and parenting.