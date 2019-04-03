The transgender will be acting in a movie with her friend, Anita Joseph, for the first time.

Bobrisky hinted about the new movie in her recent Instagram post on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Currently, in Enugu, Bobrisky hinted that she will be caught up in the coal city for some days shooting some scenes.

Bobrisky has a cordial relationship with leading actresses that include Tonto Dikeh, Anita Joseph and Toyin Abraham.

In 2015, Bobrisky was featured in Tayo Sobola's movie, 'Ojuloge Obirin.'

In March 2019, Bobrisky was featured in ‘Skin,’a 90 minutes long documentary on colourism produced by Beverly Naya and directed by Daniel Etim Effiong.