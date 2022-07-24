RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first trailer debuts with soundtrack by Tems

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Marvel studios has launched the first trailer for the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel and it’s everything we hoped and dreamed.

Wakanda Forever poster [Marvel]
Wakanda Forever poster [Marvel]

The trailer, which launched at Marvel’s Comic-Con panel, also saw new details on the MCU’s phase 6, but let’s hold off on that for a minute.

Recommended articles

Wakanda Forever will debut in cinemas this November after multiple delays due to Covid and a nearly-fatal accident during its filming.

The trailer opens, interesting with a mashup cover of Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry by Nigerian songstress Tems, setting the stage for one of the most emotional sequels in the MCU history.

As reported, a majority of the original cast reprise their roles in Wakanda Forever. While it’s unclear if Letitia Wright’s Shuri will be the centre of the plot, the trailer is packed with a lot of Easter eggs for fans.

New additions to the cast includes Dominique Thorne who plays the Riri Williams. First introduced in Iron Man, Riri is a genius teenage inventor, attending MIT as a 15 year old and building her own Iron Man suit with scraps she stole from school. From the trailer, Riri will join forces with Shuri for another epic war.

Other newly unveiled cast members include Michaela Coel as Aneka, one of the best Dora Milaje trainers. The sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.

Watch the teaser:

Wakanda Forever premieres November 11, 2022.

Back to phase 6. Marvel announced that it will begin with Fantastic Four, and end with two new Avengers movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel also confirmed that phase 6 will complete the MCU’s second saga, officially called The Multiverse Saga.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davizzy Billz releases his debut EP “Before We Proceed

Davizzy Billz releases his debut EP “Before We Proceed”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first trailer debuts with soundtrack by Tems

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first trailer debuts with soundtrack by Tems

Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa Promise Stardom for Winners of Naija Star search

Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa Promise Stardom for Winners of Naija Star search

Asake and Victony perform at the premiere of Big Brother Season 7

Asake and Victony perform at the premiere of Big Brother Season 7

BBNaija Season 7: Can we quickly talk about this season's interior decor?

BBNaija Season 7: Can we quickly talk about this season's interior decor?

BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

BBNaija 7: Live updates from 'Level Up' double launch premiere

BBNaija 7: Live updates from 'Level Up' double launch premiere

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

K1 to throw party to mark 50 years on stage

K1 to throw party to mark 50 years on stage

Trending

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija season 7

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

Actress Bimpe Oyebade and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/BimpeOyebade] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

How to watch 7th season of BBNaija as show premieres Saturday

BBNaija season 7

BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

Here are the housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.