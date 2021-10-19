'Black Panther' star Dorothy Steel dies amid filming sequel

According to multiple reports, Steel who played the leader of the merchant tribe in the original film was on the set of the sequel 'Wakanda Forever' but was later flown back home to spend her final moments with family.

Confirming her demise, Steel's publicist told WSB-TV that she 'went out strong'.

'Black Panther' stars have seen taken to social media platforms with tributes to the actress.

Lupita Nyong'O wrote on Instagram: "I will miss Miss Dorothy Steel on the Black Panther 2 set. She was weakest. Wildly witty and very very warm. She was dedicated to her role in the movie and showed up with delightful enthusiasm."

In a 2018 interview with Steve Harvey, Steel revealed that she was hesitant about taking on the role in the Marvel blockbuster. However, her grandson encouraged her to audition.

“He said, ‘Grandma, you always talk about stepping out onto nothing, letting your faith take you there. Now how come you don’t do it yourself?’” Steel said. “He said, ‘Either you’re gonna step out there or you're going to shut up.'"