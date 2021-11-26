Black-ish wraps up production after eight seasons

Black-ish has received widespread praise throughout its spell for its outspoken verdicts on societal issues such as racism, police brutality, colorism, education, history, segregation, and several factors affecting minorities. Furthermore, due to the extraordinary exploration of these subjects through humorous storytelling and rib-cracking dialogues, Blackish has received 68 nominations and 28 wins from various academic and television bodies and has even merited a shout-out from the white house.

The show’s commercial success led to the birth of two spin-offs; Grown-ish, which followed the adventure of the eldest daughter, Zoey Johnson(Yara Shahidi), going off to college and Mixed-ish; a throwback to Bow’s adolescent days in the late 80s.

After the announcement made by the showrunners, cast members have gone on to social media to express their gratitude and ardent remarks on the personal and global impact of the show that is undeniable.

In an Instagram post, Marcus Scribner, who played Junior, the goofy heir, declared, This is my final scene filming blackish. I'm so thankful to each and every person who helped to make blackish possible. These past 8 years have been the best of my entire life and have allowed me to make my dreams come true. To my beautiful cast and crew. I love you and you are my family. Lastly, thank you to you all for allowing our family into your homes and tuning in each week to laugh and learn with us. This is only the beginning!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Co-star Yara Shahidi also announced on Instagram with a caption reading, 🤎♾JOHNSON FAMILY ♾ 🤎 I sit in such gratitude for the family I gained 8 years ago. I’m so thankful for this journey - starting with my FIRST audition with @anthonyanderson and @kenyabarris and having SUCH a fun time that I immediately knew how special this was! I send so much love to my cast who I’ve grown up with and gotten to tell so many incredible stories (thank youuu writers!) alongside. Of course I never stop talking about how incredible our crew is. From the folks that have been with us from the beginning to every wonderful new edition- your passion in telling these stories is evident and you make every episode art 🖼 Talking with Laurence we reflected on how the beauty of @blackishabc is not only the magic we got to share on screen, but how many talented folks touched this project and went on to do their own incredible projects- the butterfly effect is surreal and impactful. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU #blackish #abc #family

The farewell season will premier on Jan 4, 2022. Watch the trailer here.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

