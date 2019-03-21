Naya presented the documentary to the guests at the film festival opening alongside the director, Daniel Etim Effiong.

The first time producer joins several documentary filmmakers across the world that attended the 9th edition of the iREP documentary film festival.

‘Skin,’ the full feature documentary featured Eku Edewor, Diana Yekini, Phyno, and Bobrisky as some of the Nigerian celebrities that shared their views on colourism.

Speaking to Pulse in an interview on the documentary, Naya said, “I mean this is an honour for us and a very big step for ‘Skin’. Our documentary was selected and has been chosen as the opening documentary film.”

The annual international documentary film festival celebrates the best of documentary films in Africa and beyond.

For 2019, organisers noted that nothing will be different as the film festival kicked off on March 20, 2019, till March 24, 2019, at Freedom Park, Broad Street; and Nigerian Film Corporation, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Organisers also honoured the memory of the departed artistes who have contributed to the building and sustenance of the creative industry.