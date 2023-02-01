ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

Inemesit Udodiong

Their budding relationship took a hit once Yemi got close to Blue and Khosi started hanging out with Miracle.

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

Day 17 in Biggie kicks off with a little drama. After spending yesterday getting intimate with South Africa’s Blue Aiva, Nigeria's Yemi Cregx surprisingly ended up with his first love, Khosi.

The two lovebirds spent the night and this morning making up for lost time. This new development comes after Khosi said she needed a break and Yemi’s promise to massage Blue’s legs last night.

Looks like Yemi and Khosi's on-and-off relationship is back on, for now. Lets see how Miracle and Blue deal with this latest entanglement.

Another pair also got cosy as Juicy Jay serenaded Yvonne in bed with his baritone voice while she added some silly adlibs.

Things in the house continue to get interesting with the recently conducted first paired diary session and this week’s wager task, which is a cooking show.

The housemates have staked 75% of their wager for the task which will be conducted by housemates and judged by Biggie tomorrow, Thursday just before the pool party.

