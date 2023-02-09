ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Thabang and Khosi resolve their issues

Babatunde Lawal

The storm is over...for now.

bbtitans [DSTV]
bbtitans [DSTV]

Big Brother housemates Thanbag and Khosi have finally put aside their differences and united.

Recall that on Day 23 in Big Brother's house, the housemates got into a very serious altercation that caused Biggie to issue stern warnings to them.

This issue started with Thabang's partner, Nana, taking subtle shots at Khosi, to which Khosi reacted rather aggressively, causing Jenni O to get involved.

Day 25 seems to have started on a different note as Thabang and Khosi have seemingly buried the hatchet and decided to go on with their friendship.

Khosi began by apologising for staying away from Thabang. She acknowledged that she may have acted based on impulse and hopes they can still be friends without distractions.

Then they hugged for a long time.

Khosi asked Thabang how he felt when she gave him a cookie; he said that he was surprised to get one from her.

However, Khosi admitted that she was hurt when she did not receive a cookie back.

Babatunde Lawal

