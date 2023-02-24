'BBTitans': Thabana, Khosicle, and Juvone punished for breaking rule of the Great Divide

The Big Brother Titans housemates were required to follow a set of rules during this period. While most of the roommates followed through, Juvone, Khosicle, and Thabana did not, and as a result, they were given a book that detailed their punishment.

As part of their punishment, Big Brother gave the pairs a bundle with 500 sheets of paper for each housemate, a container with 3000 envelopes, and six large buckets to use to compose letters of apologies.

On one line on each piece of paper, each housemate—aside from Thabang and Nana—must write the following: "I will never again disobey Big Brother's rules." They had to write the sentence 16 times on each piece of paper as part of their punishment.

The housemates are required to write on each piece of paper and then fold and seal each piece of paper into an envelope. They have two options for sticking the envelope: they can lick it or they can get a cup of water, dip their finger in it, and run the liquid down the envelope. They are to put their sealed envelopes in the empty buckets.