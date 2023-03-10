BBTitans: Miracle takes a break from Khosi to focus on Ipeleng

These days, they are spending more time together and sharing hugs, pecks, and even a brief kiss, which got everyone buzzing online. The fans quickly came up with a ship name, "Miraleng."

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday, things got intense when Ipeleng wooed Miracle with poetry and sweet melodies from a guitar. He gushed throughout – and so did she.

They kept up the romance as she stayed with him while he cooked meat for the house after the pool party.

When she eventually left his side, Ipeleng hugged him and the two promised to dream about one another.

While she appears to be warming up to him, the South African housemate has admitted to being unsure of Miracle's true feelings because he knows how to lure people with his words.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the garden last night, she and Ebubu even playfully referred to him as a "businessman" because of his ability to sell anything to anyone.