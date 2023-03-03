BBTitans: Miracle gets rejected by Ipeleng after moving on from Khosi

Lukay and Ipeleng had earlier in the show developed a romantic relationship. They shared kisses under the covers and even gave rise to rumours that they had sex on the television because they appeared to be rather serious. Miracle OP was focused at the time on getting Khosi, and it was all that mattered to him.

The two had been best friends for a while, but recently, it seems as though Miracle OP has grown apart from Khosi and now wants Ipeleng to be his woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to get some genuine love, Miracle OP kneeled beside Ipeleng's bed and professed his love for her. Ipeleng retorted that she didn't want to become engaged in specific situations since doing so would put her in jeopardy.

This might be because of a letter Miracle wrote to Khosi expressing his love.

Ipeleng appeared to have a problem with Miracle OP's letter to Khosi, in which he informed her that they would meet outside the home. She questioned his motivation for writing such, but Miracle OP claimed she had just misunderstood what he had actually intended.