BBTitans: Marvin and Yaya get evicted from Biggie's house

Despite winning the Flutterwave task, the two failed to emerge as Heads of House or be saved from evictions.

The pair were evicted on the fifth Sunday after spending a total of 36 days – five weeks in the house.

Reacting to the disappointing news delivered by co-host Lawrence, Yaya said, "I am disappointed; I feel like I could have had a good run."

She added she would miss her partner deeply because he was "literally her best-case scenario".

Marvin responded by saying, "We had a connection. We got attracted to each other. She's so easy to talk to. She's God-sent."

Before the pair walked off the stage, Marvin took the time to address his feud with Kanaga Jnr.

He revealed that he was not upset that Kanaga didn't use his veto power privilege to save him. However, Marvin added that he was disappointed because he thought they had a connection.

In his words, "Kanaga and I had formed a connection. It was not about him putting me up, it was how early it was. For him to put me up that early?"