'BBTitans': Kaniva teaches Marvin the game, explains why Maya was put up for eviction

Kaniva, in a move to save Yelisa from possible eviction, put up the Maya duo instead.

This has gotten everyone, including Maya, talking about how shocked they were to be put up for eviction by Kaniva all week because they felt there was a certain level of friendship between them.

Ebuka, during the eviction show last night, which had the Jaykay team leave the house, asked Marvin to speak about his feelings about being put up for eviction this week.

Marvin admitted that he did not see Kaniva’s decision coming. He went on to say that Kanaga Jr. must have chosen him and his pair for reasons other than their game.

Kanaga Jr. acknowledged that he put Maya up for eviction for personal reasons, but he was unable to publicly disclose what those reasons were.

A few hours later, Kaniva approached Marvin to comfort him, and they had this exchange.

"I don't think I need to explain myself, but because it's you, that's why I'm explaining," Kanaga Jnr said during their conversation.