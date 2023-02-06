ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Kaniva teaches Marvin the game, explains why Maya was put up for eviction

Babatunde Lawal

Kanaga Jnr explained to Marvin that even though they were making friends and connections, they were still playing a game.

Marvin [BBTitans/DSTV]
Marvin [BBTitans/DSTV]

Marvin has expressed his disappointment at Kanaga Jr. and Blue Aiva for substituting his team for Yelisa during the previous nominations.

Kaniva, in a move to save Yelisa from possible eviction, put up the Maya duo instead.

This has gotten everyone, including Maya, talking about how shocked they were to be put up for eviction by Kaniva all week because they felt there was a certain level of friendship between them.

Ebuka, during the eviction show last night, which had the Jaykay team leave the house, asked Marvin to speak about his feelings about being put up for eviction this week.

Marvin admitted that he did not see Kaniva’s decision coming. He went on to say that Kanaga Jr. must have chosen him and his pair for reasons other than their game.

Kanaga Jr. acknowledged that he put Maya up for eviction for personal reasons, but he was unable to publicly disclose what those reasons were.

A few hours later, Kaniva approached Marvin to comfort him, and they had this exchange.

"I don't think I need to explain myself, but because it's you, that's why I'm explaining," Kanaga Jnr said during their conversation.

Furthermore, Kanaga Jnr explained to Marvin that even though they were making friends and connections, they were still playing a game.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

