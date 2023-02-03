ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Housemates win week 2 wager with cooking and presentation skills

Babatunde Lawal

These housemates are on fire; Biggie would be pleased.

Big Brother Titans housemates [Bigbroafrica/instagram]
Big Brother Titans housemates [Bigbroafrica/instagram]

Big Brother Titans' housemates have won their weekly wager for the second week in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

After the diary session yesterday, February 2, the housemates played for their weekly wager by showcasing amazing culinary and stunning dress sense for an amazing showcase of Nigerian and South African delicacies.

All the housemates looked stunning and got social media users buzzing about their looks.

South African housemate Yaya in particular got most of the accolades for her eccentric dress sense.

The presentation came after, and many of the male housemates did their jobs and delivered impressive presentations.

Before Biggie eventually offered his judgment on the meals the housemates had prepared, Khosi and Yaya were both lauded for their presentation skills.

The show of exquisiteness and talent got Biggie to announce that the housemates had won their wager, which led to jubilation in the house.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh steps into the EQUAL Africa spotlight

Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh steps into the EQUAL Africa spotlight

'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules

'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules

Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'

Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

Taaooma & Liya combine for new single, 'Check'

Taaooma & Liya combine for new single, 'Check'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

Kunle Afolayan returns with a new movie called 'Ijogbon'

'Ijogbon': Here's your first look at Kunle Afolayan's new movie

Santheo

'BBTitans': Sandra and Theo Traw evicted from Biggie's house

'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her