BBTitans: Female housemates laud Ipeleng's leadership style

What they all had to say about the South African shows that they are all enjoying her reign as HoH.

Khosi

ADVERTISEMENT

To Khosi Ipeleng's victory did not come as a surprise to her because she believes Ipeleng puts in a lot of effort. Khosi gave the HoH a solid ten when asked to grade her leadership style because she sets an excellent example and makes sure everyone does what they should.

She also said that having the Supreme Veto Power helps Ipeleng since the other housemates want to be at the forefront of her mind on Sunday when she opens her second reward.

Nana

Nana is still in shock after Olivia's eviction, but she believes Ipeleng played the game effectively and made intelligent use of her strategies. She mentioned that Ipeleng excels at pushing the housemates and directing their wager task practise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Aiva

Ipeleng earned her victory, and Blue Aiva agreed with Khosi that she did. Blue Aiva likes Ipeleng and sees her as a lovely competitor who works hard and strives to get along with everyone.

Yvonne

The Supreme Veto Power Gameplay, in Yvonne's words, was a "rollercoaster." Although she didn't see it coming, she is delighted for Ipeleng because she sees her as a kind, compassionate leader who pulls everyone along with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tsatsii