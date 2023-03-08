ADVERTISEMENT
BBTitans: Female housemates laud Ipeleng's leadership style

Babatunde Lawal

Despite the fact that the other housemates have a lot of faith in Ipeleng, she acknowledged in her diary session that she was anxious because this is her first time taking the lead solo. Go Ipeleng!!!

The Big Brother Titans housemates had diary sessions with Biggie today to discuss evictions, preparations for their wager task presentation, Monday's twist, Ipeleng becoming the Supreme Veto Power holder, and her rule as Head of House.

What they all had to say about the South African shows that they are all enjoying her reign as HoH.

To Khosi Ipeleng's victory did not come as a surprise to her because she believes Ipeleng puts in a lot of effort. Khosi gave the HoH a solid ten when asked to grade her leadership style because she sets an excellent example and makes sure everyone does what they should.

She also said that having the Supreme Veto Power helps Ipeleng since the other housemates want to be at the forefront of her mind on Sunday when she opens her second reward.

Nana is still in shock after Olivia's eviction, but she believes Ipeleng played the game effectively and made intelligent use of her strategies. She mentioned that Ipeleng excels at pushing the housemates and directing their wager task practise.

Ipeleng earned her victory, and Blue Aiva agreed with Khosi that she did. Blue Aiva likes Ipeleng and sees her as a lovely competitor who works hard and strives to get along with everyone.

The Supreme Veto Power Gameplay, in Yvonne's words, was a "rollercoaster." Although she didn't see it coming, she is delighted for Ipeleng because she sees her as a kind, compassionate leader who pulls everyone along with her.

Tsatsii is ecstatic that a woman won the HoH. Being the HoH for the second time, she believes Ipeleng to be fiercely competitive, wonderful, and well-versed in leadership.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

