BBTitans: Biggie punishes Ebubu and Tsatsii, housemates react

Their punishment includes losing their immunity from evictions and veto power privilege. As a result, they are currently up for nominations, which is a first on the show.

During their diary session yesterday with Biggie, the nominated housemates discussed the Royals' loss, who they nominated, which pair they think will leave the house, and more. Here's what they had to say:

Kanaga Jnr

Asked about his thoughts on the Heads of House being on this week's nominations list, he said, "I feel bad that they are the Heads of House for the week and they have lost the privileges." He added that Tsatsii was under pressure and regretted not cautioning her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Aiva

In her words, "Biggie, that was hectic; it blew our minds. I didn't expect that at all."

Yemi Cregx

Yemi Cregx said he was sad for his friend Tsatsii when Biggie put the Royals up for nominations. He added that he thinks people put her under pressure.

Yvonne and Khosi

While this pair deeply sympathise with the Royals, they believe that the punishment shows the importance of following Big Brother's rules.

Yvonne said, "Big Brother, I was so sad on their behalf, but there are consequences for breaking the rules."

In Khosi's words, "It shocked everyone and made us aware that we should follow Big Brother's rules."

Justin

On the Royals losing their immunity, Justin said, "I really did not see that coming, but in my mind, I thought they already knew because I saw Ebubu smiling when he came out of the diary room."

Miracle OP

Miracle expressed his surprise saying, "Nobody saw that coming; it was a crazy plot twist." Asked who will be evicted next, Miracle said that although they seemed to have good luck, he has a bad feeling they will be leaving the house. Do you agree?