There are indications that the fourth edition of Big Brother Naija is themed ‘Forget Wahala.’

This teaser was subtly dropped on the reality TV show’s dedicated Twitter account on Friday, May 3, 2019.

The first edition was tagged Big Brother Nigeria. The second edition has the theme, ‘See Gobe,’ while the third edition was tagged ‘Double Wahala.’

The perceived theme of the fourth edition, ‘Forget Wahala’ might not be far fetched considering the fact that the ex-housemates of the ‘Double Wahala’ edition are yet to unite one year after appearing on the show.

On January 15, 2019, organisers of the reality show, Multichoice Nigeria, announced its decision to hold the fourth edition. Multichoice Nigeria announced the return of the reality television show saying it will be filmed in Nigeria while Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the show host for the third time.

The auditions for the fourth season held in February 2019 while online auditions held in March 2019 with the audience voting for one housemate to join the members of the house.