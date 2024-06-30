ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija teases return of new season in July

Nurudeen Shotayo

The BBNaija show remains one of the longest-running reality shows in Nigeria.

This is according to a post on the official X account of the show on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Teasing the theme of the upcoming edition in a photo creative, the post was accompanied by a caption that reads, "What's better than One? Mark your calendars!"

The development comes barely one month after it was announced that streaming of the reunion for the 2023 edition, tagged Big Brother All-Stars, would commence on June 24, 2024.

The BBNaija All-Stars Reunion is finally coming to our screens! The reunion show, which will premiere on June 24, promises to bring all the behind-the-scenes drama from the gossip to the failed ships,” read a post on Net Nigeria's Instagram page on Saturday, June 1.

However, there was no official confirmation from the show organisers to that effect and the date has since passed without airing of the reunion.

Popularly called BBNaija, the show remains one of the longest-running on Nigerian television.

The All-Stars season, which was one of the biggest and most-watched seasons of the reality show, saw guests from previous seasons return to the Big Brother House to compete for the prize money.

An evictee from the 2022 season, Ilebaye Odiniya, won the prize money in the All-Stars season.

This comes amidst controversy over the failure of one of the season 7, Level Up edition's sponsors to fulfil the promise to the winner, Josephina “Phyna” Otabor.

Nurudeen Shotayo

