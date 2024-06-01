ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija All-Stars Reunion to begin streaming in June

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning as the moderator.

Award presentation to the winner of BBNaija All Stars

The BBNaija All-Stars Reunion is finally coming to our screens! The reunion show, which will premiere on June 24, promises to bring all the behind-the-scenes drama from the gossip to the failed ships,” the post from the Net Nigeria on Instagram said.

The All-Stars season, one of the biggest and most-watched seasons of the reality show, saw guests from previous seasons return to the Big Brother House to compete for the prize money. Ilebaye Odiniya who was evicted from the house in her initial season early in the show, won the prize money in the All Stars season.

Auditions for the new season, "2 to Tango" ended in April. Obi-Uchendu will also host this year’s season.

This comes after the organisers have come under heavy backlash from season 7, Level Up winner, Josephina “Phyna” Otabor over outstanding benefits that she says she is entitled to for winning the show in 2022 almost two years ago.

More to come…

