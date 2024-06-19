Phyna refutes Whitemoney's claim that she received her outstanding BBnaija prizes

Taking to her X account on June 19, 2024, Phyna set the record straight concerning her prizes.

She wrote, "Good morning everyone, this is to clear the air that: 1. I never told white money what he went on to say on the podcast, I was surprised to see it myself."

Phyna mentioned her decision to move forward without dwelling on the matter of 1BTC, highlighting a shift in focus towards her ongoing projects. She said, "2. About the 1BTC I have decided to forget and never talk about it anymore, as I am currently focusing on my projects."

The former winner also expressed her frustration about comments regarding her and her personal life.

"3. Please I indulged everyone to off my business, I AM TIRED. Every day I hear I get things I didn’t get, I hear I’m dating who I’m not even talking to. You have to believe in yourself when no one else does, as has always been the life I lived….. enough of the ASSUMPTIONS," she said.

This comes after Phyna called Multichoice and the reality show's organisers out on social media for owing her prizes from 2022. Recall that on April 8, 2024, Phyna expressed her dissatisfaction with the show and demanded that she be given her outstanding prices for winning BBNaija.

