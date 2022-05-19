RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season reunion to premiere this June

The BBNaija Reunion show is back, this time with the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season housemates.

Fans are in for a thrill as this year’s reunion promises to be filled with all the juicy details and hidden secrets from the 2021 seasons. Housemates will get one final opportunity to share the same room with themselves and voice their thoughts on all the gossip from their time in Big Brother’s house.

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion will see all 26 housemates in attendance including: Angel, Peace, Jackie B, Tega, Arin, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Princess, Saskay, Cross, JMK, and season winner Whitemoney. The show will see BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu return as host.

The show will premiere on June 2, 2022 to DSTV and GoTV subscribers. It’s yet to be confirmed if it will hit streaming via Showmax.

News of the Reunion show follows last week’s auditions announcement for season 7. Interested participants are expected to upload a three-minute video to the Africa Magic website.

