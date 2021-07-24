BBNaija 6: 'Shine Ya Eye' season launches with 11 male housemates

This season tagged 'Shine Ya Eye' had Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with the introductions as is the norm with previous seasons.

A sneak peek at the house...

The new season spots astonishing new changes including an all-new decor for some of our favourite rooms in the house, a games room and a magnificent executives lounge.

Introducing housemates

The new season kicks off with the promised twist introducing 11 male housemates.

Boma is the first housemate to join the house. The proudly South-South born 24-year-old contestant is a mixologist, model and former footballer.

28-year-old Engineer, artiste and self-proclaimed 'Woman wrapper' Saga is the second housemate to join the house.

Yousef and Pere are the third and fourth housemates to join the male contestants filled house.

The next housemate is Enugu born businessman Whitemoney. 34-year-old Niyi follows closely. The happily married father of a 3-year-old son is 6ft6, the tallest housemate so far.

Yerins is the seventh male housemate to join the house. The medical doctor says he is a polymath and didn't miss an opportunity to show off with a fun fact about house flies.

Jay Paul describes himself as a complete entertainer and is the eighth housemate to join the house. 24-year-old pageant winner Emmanuel follows closely as the ninth housemate.

Sammie and Cross join as the tenth and eleventh season six housemates.

Ladipoe performs