This year’s edition spots a number of happy changes. The housemates were ushered in via a spectacular runway entrance.
BBNaija Reunion: The housemates are back!
The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates are back together for the final leg of the BBNaija run- the Reunion show.
All housemates were in attendance save for Niyi who, according to show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is dealing with some personal issues.
This edition promises to be sizzling with the housemates expected to share confessions and expectedly some face-offs Reunion style. Shippers are expectedly seeking closure from their faves. Same for diehard fans already warming up for the gbas gbos.
The Reunion show will air on weekdays at 10pm on AM Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv channel 6) and 10:30pm on AM Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2).
Fans can watch on-the-go via streaming platform Showmax.
