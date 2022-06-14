The episode spotlighted the Nini and Saga situationship alongside Whitemoney and Queen.
BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show
Episode eight of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion show gave fans some respite from the shocking details of the EmmaRose ship.
For the latter, fans of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season at some point had high hopes of a budding romance or at least a lasting friendship.
For the first time since the duo were rumoured to have blocked each other on social media, they finally got the opportunity to hear their sides.
On what prompted her drastic move, Queen disclosed that the season’s winner made the first move after she reached out to complain about a negative comment made by a fan.
In his defence, Whitemoney claimed repeatedly that he never blocked her and that it was all a misunderstanding.
Speaking on why he never pursued a romantic relationship outside the house, Whitemoney revealed that a comment Queen made in the house about getting intimate with Cross threw him off balance.
Episode eight finally wrapped with former besties Nini and Arin resolving their Cold War but not before a heated exchange involving Peace with Yerins stuck in the middle.
