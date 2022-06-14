RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Episode eight of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion show gave fans some respite from the shocking details of the EmmaRose ship.

Queen and Whitemoney [Instagram]
Queen and Whitemoney [Instagram]

The episode spotlighted the Nini and Saga situationship alongside Whitemoney and Queen.

Recommended articles

For the latter, fans of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season at some point had high hopes of a budding romance or at least a lasting friendship.

For the first time since the duo were rumoured to have blocked each other on social media, they finally got the opportunity to hear their sides.

On what prompted her drastic move, Queen disclosed that the season’s winner made the first move after she reached out to complain about a negative comment made by a fan.

In his defence, Whitemoney claimed repeatedly that he never blocked her and that it was all a misunderstanding.

Speaking on why he never pursued a romantic relationship outside the house, Whitemoney revealed that a comment Queen made in the house about getting intimate with Cross threw him off balance.

Episode eight finally wrapped with former besties Nini and Arin resolving their Cold War but not before a heated exchange involving Peace with Yerins stuck in the middle.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show

BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show

Mercy Aigbe says Larrit has been bullying her on social media for years

Mercy Aigbe says Larrit has been bullying her on social media for years

'You face me, I face you' - Omolara Olukotun says after fight with Mercy Aigbe

'You face me, I face you' - Omolara Olukotun says after fight with Mercy Aigbe

Post Malone welcomes daughter with partner

Post Malone welcomes daughter with partner

No be everytime you dey worship na - Progress reacts to performing 'Bang Bang' at the Nigerian Idol

"No be everytime you dey worship na" - Progress reacts to performing 'Bang Bang' at the Nigerian Idol

Meet Progress and Zadok, the 2022 Nigerian Idols [Pulse Exclusive Interview]

Meet Progress and Zadok, the 2022 Nigerian Idols [Pulse Exclusive Interview]

Preyé shares new single, ‘Malibu’

Preyé shares new single, ‘Malibu’

'Buga' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends fifth week at no.1, Lade’s 'Adulthood Anthem' debuts at No. 9

'Buga' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends fifth week at no.1, Lade’s 'Adulthood Anthem' debuts at No. 9

Breaded Life: 5 surprising facts about the trending film

Breaded Life: 5 surprising facts about the trending film

Trending

BBNaija Reunion: I walked into you and a girl in Dubai - Liquorose to Emmanuel

BBNaija Liquorose [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija Reunion: I was willing to go 80 with Angel - Yousef [highlights]

BBNaija Yousef [Twitter/Showmaxng]

RRR: 5 interesting facts you don't know about viral Indian film

RRR movie [Los Angeles Times]

'King of Thieves' officially crosses N300M in box office

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]