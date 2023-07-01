ADVERTISEMENT
'BBNaija Reunion' finale ends on a lighter note

Inemesit Udodiong

After all the drama and chaos, the housemates wrapped things on good terms.

The housemates wrapped things on good terms [Twitter/ShowmaxNG]
The housemates wrapped things on good terms [Twitter/ShowmaxNG]

The finale ended on a lighter note with everyone dealing with their disagreements and assumptions about each other.

Here is what happened:

Things kicked off with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu addressing the 'Level Up' housemates before focusing on Sheggz's friendship with Beauty inspite of the latter's strained relationship with Bella.

Responding to the host, Sheggz said, "I dont think there is a massive issue between them," before encouraging Ebuka to ask the ladies directly.

Bella, Sheggz's girlfriend, shared her side of the story, maintaining that Beauty was just her housemate, not her friend.

Responding to her claim, Beauty offered a different side of the story, revealing that her team unfollowed Bella based on what she said.

Bryann and Ilebaye also got the chance to clear the air and talk about their issues with each other.

Ebuka wrapped things up by asking the housemates if they enjoyed the reunion. For Chomzy, the reunion was worth it.

Daniella also shared her thoughts on the reunion, saying, "I’m really happy to be in this space with everybody again."

The final episode ended with a quick recap and moving words from Ebuka as he sent off the housemates into the next stage of their lives.

You can rewatch the reunion on Showmax.

