BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy denies feelings for Ozo + all the highlights you probably missed

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

From Dorathy's heated defense of her feelings for Ozo to slamming a cease and desist on Wathoni, here is all the juice from the Reunion show.

Dorathy's explosive reaction aired on the latest episode of BBNaija Reunion show [Instagram/BigBroNaija]

The Reunion show is back and finally with some of the heat we signed up for! The second episode of the show kicked off with the infamous Dorathy, Ozo and Nengi triangle.

How much of it do you remember? It turns out the bond or attraction most viewers assumed they saw from Dorathy was totally misinterpreted. While detailing her side of the story, the season's first runner-up shared that she was never romantically attracted to Ozo. Instead, she made herself constantly available as a friend (considering that it's what friends do for each other right?).

The ever gorgeous Wathoni tried to stress how Dorathy may not have been sincere about her narration of the events from the house, a move that earned her a flood of vituperation from Dorathy.

ALSO READ: Style Inspiration - Nengi's 10 best looks on Instagram

Wathoni, interestingly, threw back an explosive... Something about someone offering a male housemate fellatio in the house. That puzzle remains unsolved.

Ka3na definitely made the show with her ambiguous accent but not nearly as much as the tea she had to spill on Ozo.

According to the self-proclaimed boss lady, Ozo had engaged her after his eviction, to assist him on a 'make Nengi jealous' mission. It turned out she also got played as Ozo ran back to his heartthrob the moment he got the chance.

While insinuating that Ozo was never physically attracted to Dorathy, Ka3na upheld the narrative that Ozo played the high school playboy game for the duration of the show.

For the man of the moment's side of the story, we advice you play Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me' as it truly was never to blame. He wanted Dorathy as a 'Gee' and never as a sweetheart. But with Nengi, there wasn't much to deny. Ozo claims he was madly, deeply in love and ready to sacrifice all just to prove how much. As for Ka3na's claims? It wasn't him!

The show continues. Stay tuned for more Pulse highlights.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

