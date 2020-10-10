Big Brother Naija Lockdown season's second runner-up, Nengi Rebecca Hamson may have gotten her first film role.

The reality star is currently in Cape Town with the cast and crew of the upcoming 'Rattlesnake' remake.

The cast and select members of crew are reportedly in South Africa to complete filming for the anticipated film slated for release in November, 2020.

While the production company is yet to confirm if Nengi will join the cast, she reportedly signed a talents management deal with Play Network earlier on in the week.

'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' stars Stan Nze as its titular character alongside Osas Ighodaro, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Bucci Franklin as Nzenozo, Efa Iwara, AY Makun, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Brutus Richards, Odera Adimorah, and Elma Mbadiwe.

Also cast in the production are Nollywood veterans including Chiwetalu Agu as Odinaka, Sonny McDon as Louis, Nobert Young, Gloria Young, Chinyere Wilfred, Cassandra Odita, Fred Amata and Ejike Asiegbu.