RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The sweethearts made little to no attempt in pulling their weight during their Tuesday night tasks.

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]
BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

Biggie has issued a warning to housemates Sheggz and Bella for their disappointing behaviour at the Tuesday evening task.

Recommended articles

The couple were paired with other housemates for the task that required they work together to compose and perform songs. Still touchy from his fight with Phyna, Sheggz refused to work as a team despite Phyna's attempt to get him on board.

In case you missed the fight, read here: Na your papa get Big Brother - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Bella, on the other hand, opted to eat instead of preparing for the task with her paired partner Chizzy. Big Brother has since stated that there will be zero tolerance for the housemates' behaviour.

The Bella and Sheggz romance appears to be growing by the day with the latter sharing plans to spend forever with Bella.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

5 Things to know about the new GoT Show: 'House of the Dragon'

5 Things to know about the new GoT Show: 'House of the Dragon'

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

Burna Boy tackles Wizkid FC, calls them delusional

Burna Boy tackles Wizkid FC, calls them delusional

BBNaija: Here’s everything you need to know about past winners

BBNaija: Here’s everything you need to know about past winners

Afrobeats legend Don Jazzy releases the second episode of Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music

Afrobeats legend Don Jazzy releases the second episode of Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

In 'The Guy', M.I concentrates on things that are small to others but matter to him [Pulse Album Review]

In 'The Guy', M.I concentrates on things that are small to others but matter to him [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/tecnomobileng]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Khalid, Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate [Instagram/therealkhalid___]

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy

Sheggz and Adekunle clash over food [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Adekunle get into major fight