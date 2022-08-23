BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

The couple were paired with other housemates for the task that required they work together to compose and perform songs. Still touchy from his fight with Phyna, Sheggz refused to work as a team despite Phyna's attempt to get him on board.

Bella, on the other hand, opted to eat instead of preparing for the task with her paired partner Chizzy. Big Brother has since stated that there will be zero tolerance for the housemates' behaviour.