Big Brother's newly merged house has recorded its second of many to come fights, this time between Phyna and Sheggz.
BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]
The housemates confronted each other heatedly over their wager task.
The housemates had a face off early Tuesday afternoon after Sheggz criticized Phyna's idea for their forthcoming wager task. In the argument that ensued, Sheggz claimed he had a higher chance of staying in the game compared to Phyna. Expectedly, Phyna did not take his comments lightly and proceeded to fire back at him.
Meanwhile, the housemates got the honour of sharing their thoughts with Big Brother via their diary session. The day's session had Big Brother querying the housemates on Monday's nominations, the new Head of House Chomzy among others.
Sheggz had quite a lot to get off his chest over his rift with Phyna, describing her as arrogant.
