RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates confronted each other heatedly over their wager task.

Sheggz and Bella [Instagram]
Sheggz and Bella [Instagram]

Big Brother's newly merged house has recorded its second of many to come fights, this time between Phyna and Sheggz.

Recommended articles

The housemates had a face off early Tuesday afternoon after Sheggz criticized Phyna's idea for their forthcoming wager task. In the argument that ensued, Sheggz claimed he had a higher chance of staying in the game compared to Phyna. Expectedly, Phyna did not take his comments lightly and proceeded to fire back at him.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, the housemates got the honour of sharing their thoughts with Big Brother via their diary session. The day's session had Big Brother querying the housemates on Monday's nominations, the new Head of House Chomzy among others.

Sheggz had quite a lot to get off his chest over his rift with Phyna, describing her as arrogant.

Check out fans reaction to the fight:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Things to know about the new GoT Show: 'House of the Dragon'

5 Things to know about the new GoT Show: 'House of the Dragon'

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

Burna Boy tackles Wizkid FC, calls them delusional

Burna Boy tackles Wizkid FC, calls them delusional

BBNaija: Here’s everything you need to know about past winners

BBNaija: Here’s everything you need to know about past winners

Afrobeats legend Don Jazzy releases the second episode of Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music

Afrobeats legend Don Jazzy releases the second episode of Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

In 'The Guy', M.I concentrates on things that are small to others but matter to him [Pulse Album Review]

In 'The Guy', M.I concentrates on things that are small to others but matter to him [Pulse Album Review]

Capitol Records signs first virtual intelligence rapper FN Meka

Capitol Records signs first virtual intelligence rapper FN Meka

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/tecnomobileng]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Khalid, Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate [Instagram/therealkhalid___]

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy

Sheggz and Adekunle clash over food [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Adekunle get into major fight