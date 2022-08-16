BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

In an interview teaser making the rounds with media personality Victoria Eze (Miz Vick), Khalid denied having s*x on the show.

”My body is a temple. It was just aggressive kissing on the show. We didn’t forget the cameras but I didn’t neglect my feelings,” the season seven housemate stated.

Khalid’s short-lived stay in the Big Brother house was knocked by the reaction of fans to the ‘duvet action’ with Daniella. The housemates were caught on camera getting intensely busy under the sheets. The cameras also caught a glimpse of Amaka’s reaction to the pair’s “aggressive kissing.”