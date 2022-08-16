RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

The housemate says he and Daniella were aware of the cameras but didn’t neglect his feelings.

Newly evicted housemate, Khalid has reacted to the infamous video of himself and his love interest Daniella, under the sheets.

In an interview teaser making the rounds with media personality Victoria Eze (Miz Vick), Khalid denied having s*x on the show.

My body is a temple. It was just aggressive kissing on the show. We didn’t forget the cameras but I didn’t neglect my feelings,” the season seven housemate stated.

Khalid’s short-lived stay in the Big Brother house was knocked by the reaction of fans to the ‘duvet action’ with Daniella. The housemates were caught on camera getting intensely busy under the sheets. The cameras also caught a glimpse of Amaka’s reaction to the pair’s “aggressive kissing.”

In case you missed the story, read here: Daniella, Khalid in marathon s*x as Amaka watches in shock

