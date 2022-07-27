The Edo-state born housemate shared during her first diary session, how in her dream, she saw herself on the reality show. Diana also revealed to Big Brother that she had pursued the ambition for two years.
BBNaija 7: I saw myself in Big Brother's house in my dream - Diana
Level one housemate, Diana has revealed that her Big Brother journey was inspired by a vision-like dream.
Diana's entertaining diary session is one of the 12 housemates quizzed by Biggie this Wednesday. Tuesday saw the Level two housemates get their few minutes of personal interaction with Big Brother.
Meanwhile, it has been an almost uneventful day in the houses save for a brief altercation in the Level two house with housemates Ilebaye and Bryann. To keep the houses busy, Big Brother directed the housemates to compose a theme song ahead of their Friday task performance.
Shippers are already shopping as Bella and Shegzz continue to cozy up to each other.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng