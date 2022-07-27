BBNaija 7: I saw myself in Big Brother's house in my dream - Diana

Diana's entertaining diary session is one of the 12 housemates quizzed by Biggie this Wednesday. Tuesday saw the Level two housemates get their few minutes of personal interaction with Big Brother.

Meanwhile, it has been an almost uneventful day in the houses save for a brief altercation in the Level two house with housemates Ilebaye and Bryann. To keep the houses busy, Big Brother directed the housemates to compose a theme song ahead of their Friday task performance.