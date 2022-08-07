RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: He has sucked my breast, fingered me - Beauty says as she drags Groovy

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Miss Nigeria pageant winner has thrown a major fit over Groovy dancing with level one housemate, Chomzy.

Nearly a hour after the Saturday night party, Beauty has kept her fellow level one housemates up over another dramatic situation with her love interest, Groovy.

The beauty queen went berserk during the party and attempted to damage Groovy’s microphone transmitter after level one housemate, Chomzy moved to dance with him.

After the mild drama during the party, a presumably intoxicated Beauty thought to spill some tea on their under sheets moments.

According to the Miss Nigerian queen, Groovy had gone down on her a few times since the show began.

He has sucked my breast, fingered my v***na,” Beauty said in one of her many attempts to communicate her feelings. The housemate also threw her man under the bus, alleging that he had a below average member.

While the level of damage Beauty’s shocking and irrational behaviour has on her Miss Nigeria title is yet to be ascertained, the housemate appears not to care very much. Sharing her concerns, co-housemate Amaka detailed how she tried to caution Beauty severally to consider the title.

Beauty got a strike last Saturday for assaulting Ilebaye over an argument about Groovy. The housemate has also been accused of being too controlling and struggling with her esteem over her persistent demand of exclusivity from Groovy.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

