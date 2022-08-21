RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Diana threatens to slap Rachel over Giddyfia

The housemates nearly got to blows during the heated argument.

Diana and Rachel have finally had their long anticipated face-off over Giddyfia. The housemates got in a heated argument minutes to the end of the Saturday night party after Diana confronted Rachel about cozying up to Giddyfia.

The Diana and Rachel dynamic has been strained for days now with Diana hinting that Rachel has refused to respect the boundaries of her relationship with Giddyfia. Things finally exploded between the two tonight.

Meanwhile, the ship between Giddyfia and Diana might perplex a number of viewers especially as Giddyfia has flirted with other female housemates including Amaka during the Saturday night party.

Check out Twitter reactions:

