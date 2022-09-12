BBNaija 7: Chomzy, Eloswag & Doyin evicted, moved to level 3 house

As opposed to joining the real world, the housemates were moved to a refurbished level three house where they will continue to play the game but as Biggie's guests and no longer for the N100 million prize.

According to show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the evicted housemates will get an extra week in the house (until September 18) during which they will be made to join the rest of the housemates, participating in daily sponsored tasks to win cash prizes.

Big Brother's new strategy has been received with mixed feelings from fans. Meanwhile, the season's 'Bonnie and Clyde' Bella and Sheggz, got knocked by Biggie after several warnings.