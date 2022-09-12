RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Chomzy, Eloswag & Doyin evicted, moved to level 3 house

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates' race for the N100 million grand prize has come to an end but not their time in Biggie's house as they were moved to the newly unveiled level three house.

Evicted housemates Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy [Instagram]

As opposed to joining the real world, the housemates were moved to a refurbished level three house where they will continue to play the game but as Biggie's guests and no longer for the N100 million prize.

According to show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the evicted housemates will get an extra week in the house (until September 18) during which they will be made to join the rest of the housemates, participating in daily sponsored tasks to win cash prizes.

Big Brother's new strategy has been received with mixed feelings from fans. Meanwhile, the season's 'Bonnie and Clyde' Bella and Sheggz, got knocked by Biggie after several warnings.

The lovebirds earned their very first strike, Bella for breaking the house rules on provocation and Sheggz for his blatant refusal to follow's Biggie's Tail of the House punishment.

