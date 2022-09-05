RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Bryann, Doyin, Eloswag, Phyna, Chomzy & Bella are up for eviction

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

As HoH of the week, Hermes used his veto power to save Adekunle and nominate Bryann.

Doyin, Bryann, Chomzy join the housemates up for possible eviction for week 7 [Instagram/bigbrothernaija]
The week's nominations are in and the voting lines are officially open! For the first time since the season kicked off and the merger announced, specific housemates made the list of nominations.

For the week, Bryann, Doyin, Eloswag, Phyna, Chomzy, Bella are up for possible eviction. Big Brother also made a call for his riders Chizzy and Rachel to join the list even though fans know that the riders will stay on till the show's finale.

At least one of the nominated housemates will exit the game this Sunday and if last Sunday is anything to go by, three housemates may be prepping for media rounds.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
