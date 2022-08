To the business of the day, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, went into the Level 1 house where the very first eviction took place.

The first housemate to be evicted from the show was Christy O. This was followed by Cyph's eviction.

The housemates were evicted from the show after spending fifteen days in the house.

The housemates who were up for eviction include Amaka, Cyph, Phyna, Christy O and Khalid.

Earlier in the day, Beauty was disqualified from the show over the infringement of the house rules.

While speaking with Ebuka, Cyph said he'll wait for Doyin to come out of the house before they'll continue speaking about their 'long distance' relationship.