BBNaija 2021: Yousef, Angel, Emmanuel, Nini & Saskay nominated for eviction

Yousef and Angel top the nomination list for the week.

housemates nominated for eviction [Instagram/bigbronaija]

With two weeks to the anticipated grand finale of the 'Shine Ya Eye' season, 11 housemates remain actively in competition for the grand prize.

As is the norm, each week comes the dreaded nominations. This week, housemates Yousef, Angel, Emmanuel, Saskay and Nini have made the list that will see at least one housemate exit the game this Sunday.

Like the previous week, the nomination took place right before the Head of House games with Yousef and Angel topping the list with five vote respectively. Emmanuel scored three votes while Saskay and Nini scored two votes each.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

Note that the housemates up for possible eviction still have the opportunity to gain immunity by winning the Head of House games.

Below is how the housemates voted:

Whitemoney: Angel and Yousef

Saskay: Yousef and Enmanuel

Saga: Yousef and Angel

Angel: Saga and Emmanuel

Yousef: Liquorose and Cross

Liquorose: Angel and Yousef

Pere: Nini and Angel

Nini: Emmanuel and Angel

Cross: Nini and Whitemoney

Queen: Yousef and Saskay

Emmanuel: Saskay and Pere

