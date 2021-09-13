With two weeks to the anticipated grand finale of the 'Shine Ya Eye' season, 11 housemates remain actively in competition for the grand prize.
BBNaija 2021: Yousef, Angel, Emmanuel, Nini & Saskay nominated for eviction
Yousef and Angel top the nomination list for the week.
As is the norm, each week comes the dreaded nominations. This week, housemates Yousef, Angel, Emmanuel, Saskay and Nini have made the list that will see at least one housemate exit the game this Sunday.
Like the previous week, the nomination took place right before the Head of House games with Yousef and Angel topping the list with five vote respectively. Emmanuel scored three votes while Saskay and Nini scored two votes each.
Note that the housemates up for possible eviction still have the opportunity to gain immunity by winning the Head of House games.
Below is how the housemates voted:
Whitemoney: Angel and Yousef
Saskay: Yousef and Enmanuel
Saga: Yousef and Angel
Angel: Saga and Emmanuel
Yousef: Liquorose and Cross
Liquorose: Angel and Yousef
Pere: Nini and Angel
Nini: Emmanuel and Angel
Cross: Nini and Whitemoney
Queen: Yousef and Saskay
Emmanuel: Saskay and Pere
