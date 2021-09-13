'Shine Ya Eye' housemate has sparked fresh Twitter controversy with a new video of her currently making the rounds.
BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates
The housemate is being condemned for being indecent.
In the viral video, the 21-year-old housemate is caught on camera intentionally flashing her pubic area with housemates present.
Expectedly, Angel's display did not sit well with some fans of the show hence the ongoing argument between her fans and new critics.
Check out some tweets:
Reacting to the viral video, Angel's social media handler shared a video of a man in a court dock singing an apology for his offence.
See video:
This will not be the first time the housemate has sparked controversy with how she brandishes her body in the house. In the past weeks, female housemates had gossipped about Angel and at some point encouraging slutshaming.
Housemates like Niyi Lawal also revealed during his exit interview that he had to warn the housemate about evading his privacy during shower times.
