RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Why I'm happy Angel and Pere are back -Whitemoney

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The fan-favourite housemate expressed his thoughts during his Tuesday diary session.

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' finalist, Whitemoney has expressed how happy he is at the return of co-housemates Angel and Pere.

Recommended articles

The housemate who made the revelation during his Tuesday diary session, disclosed that he did not feel threatened by their return as making it to the finals is a dream come true.

“I am happy they’re back. Who will win will win. For me to be in the final lap, I’m a winner already.

“I’m happy they’re back. It’s a good thing. At least more faces to see. At least me and Pere are the only two people that do not have a partner. At least, we can be looking at ourselves eye-to-eye and talk.” Whitemoney said.

Whitemoney's diary session revelation comes hours after Angel told Pere that the housemate did not seem pleased at their return.

Recall both Angel and Pere returned to the house on Monday night after spending nearly 24 hours in the secret white room where they were instructed to play a game for a spot in the finals. Biggie later announced that both housemates would get a chance at the finals due to their tenacity.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Why I'm happy Angel and Pere are back -Whitemoney

OAP Nedu's paternity drama gets messier as police allegedly seize his 2 children from ex-wife

Forensic report reveals how Baba Ijesha allegedly inserted a car key into Princess' foster daughter's private part

Cheque flexes his versatility on 'Bravo' [Pulse Album Review]

Kevin Hart, Ben Simmons, Saweetie and Wiz Khalifa attend Wizkid’s LA show of ‘Made in Lagos’ US tour

Here's the official trailer for 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'

BBNaija's Tacha confirms she has finally gone under the knife

'Young, Famous & African' premieres at Netflix global fan event Tudum

Bridgerton: Witness the fiery dialogue between Anthony and his new love interest in the Season 2 teaser.

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Fans threaten to shut down show over Biggie's new Angel vs Pere twist

Fans react to the Pere vs Angel finale twist

Gulder Ultimate Search organizers unveil official release date

Young Nigerians scramble to register as Gulder Ultimate Search registration ends in 48 hours

BBNaija 2021: Saga shares reason he is displeased at Nini's return

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Gulder Ultimate Search partners MultiChoice for Season 12. Here’s all you need to know

Gulder Ultimate Search.