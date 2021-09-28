BBNaija 2021: Why I'm happy Angel and Pere are back -Whitemoney

BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' finalist, Whitemoney has expressed how happy he is at the return of co-housemates Angel and Pere.
The fan-favourite housemate expressed his thoughts during his Tuesday diary session.
The housemate who made the revelation during his Tuesday diary session, disclosed that he did not feel threatened by their return as making it to the finals is a dream come true.
“I am happy they’re back. Who will win will win. For me to be in the final lap, I’m a winner already.
“I’m happy they’re back. It’s a good thing. At least more faces to see. At least me and Pere are the only two people that do not have a partner. At least, we can be looking at ourselves eye-to-eye and talk.” Whitemoney said.
Whitemoney's diary session revelation comes hours after Angel told Pere that the housemate did not seem pleased at their return.
Recall both Angel and Pere returned to the house on Monday night after spending nearly 24 hours in the secret white room where they were instructed to play a game for a spot in the finals. Biggie later announced that both housemates would get a chance at the finals due to their tenacity.
