BBNaija 2021: Why I'm happy Angel and Pere are back -Whitemoney

The housemate who made the revelation during his Tuesday diary session, disclosed that he did not feel threatened by their return as making it to the finals is a dream come true.

“I am happy they’re back. Who will win will win. For me to be in the final lap, I’m a winner already.

“I’m happy they’re back. It’s a good thing. At least more faces to see. At least me and Pere are the only two people that do not have a partner. At least, we can be looking at ourselves eye-to-eye and talk.” Whitemoney said.

Whitemoney's diary session revelation comes hours after Angel told Pere that the housemate did not seem pleased at their return.