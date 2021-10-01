RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Tega slams fans over sex scandal, says show rating should be increased

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress cum reality star has urged show organisers to take the age rating from 18 to 44.

BBNaija housemate Tega [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Shine Ya Eye season ex-housemate Tega is still vexed over the incessant call out she's received over her scripted intimate relationship with co-housemate Boma.

In an Instagram Live chat with ex-housemate, Jaypaul, the married mother of one said she finds it surprising that fans of the show still troll her for having sex in the house.

Tega added that the show organisers might be consider taking the age rating of the show from 18 to 44 as she believes the older are more attentive to detail.

Recall that the reality star sparked online outrage following her rendezvous while in the house. Since her eviction, she has made several attempts to clear the air including the revelation that there was no sex between her and Boma as they only came up with romantic script to keep fans entertained.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

