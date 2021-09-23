RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Saga shares reason he is displeased at Nini's return

Saga made the revelation in a chat with Pere.

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]
'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Saga has maintained his displeasure at his love interest Nini's return following Big Brother's exit prank.

The housemate made the revelation on Thursday in a chat with co-housemate Pere. He revealed that the prank forced him to display strong emotions on live television.

“I’m happy to see her but I’m still angry. I’m not happy because I even felt genuine emotions, I can’t lie. I’m not happy that I had to just display such emotions on TV like that, for nothing. That’s why I just shut up my mouth. I didn’t want to talk too much," Saga said

In response, Pere detailed how he felt about the prank. “At some point, I knew it was a prank not until Whitemoney started talking about fake housemates, I bought it.

“If Nini was a fake housemate, I would have enrolled in a psychiatric hospital. Somebody I’ve been talking to 24/7 and for 8 weeks, I won’t know that person is fake? I didn’t even buy that one for one second."

“So she has been playing me from the very beginning? Because I’m now a fool, I don’t have sense?” Saga responded.

Since Nini's return from from her prank exile, Saga has expressed mixed emotions. Recall that the housemate was an emotional wreck following Nini's exit. Several attempts to pacify him turned futile

