BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Nini is currently on an exit prank as instructed by Big Brother.

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates were left confused on Tuesday day night after Nini went surprisingly missing.

However, the worst hit appears to expectedly be her love interest, Saga who did not take Big Brother's prank quite well.

Shortly after realising his sweetheart was missing from the house, the housemate decided to take up camp in front of the diary session hopefully in a bid to get a word with Biggie by morning.

Recall Big Brother instructed Nini during her Tuesday diary session, to pack a few toiletries and secretly leave the house.

The prank which took effect in the middle of the night is billed to last 24 hours.

Biggie's latest prank will not be his first and hopefully not the last before the show wraps up in a few weeks. Last week, he got both Liquorose and Saga to prank their love interests for 48 hours.

