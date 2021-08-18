From the Pere versus Whitemoney clash to the shocking exit of co-housemate Kayvee, the housemates sessions were intense and chatty. During Maria's session, the new HOH surprisingly spoke to Big Brother about the brewing triangle among Angel, Jackie B and new housemate, Michael.

Confiding in Biggie, Maria revealed she felt uncomfortable with Angel wielding her seductive 'powers' over the men in the house and in recent times, Michael.

"There is just this character thing about her [Angel]. Of course, you do know that Michael and Jackie B were like an item...Like she marked him from the moment he entered the house and now, Angel has used her powers to kinda like...," Maria shared.

The HOH also revealed Jackie B had confided in her about how she felt about Angel making moves at Michael.

It also appears that Jackie B and Michael have been keeping some distance since their last conversation on Saturday. Recall the pair kept viewers glued to their screens after the party when Jackie B confronted Michael about letting Angel give him a head massage which she found disrespectful.