RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Maria accuses Yerins of harassment, says she caught him ogling her

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Maria revealed that she caught Yerins staring at her naked body in the shower.

BBNaija Maria and Yerins [Bigbronaija]

'Shine Ya Eye' wild card housemate, Maria has accused fellow housemate Yerins of sexual harassment.

Recommended articles

In a chat with housemates Saga, Pere, Nini and Arin, Maria alleged that Yerins ogled her in the shower while she was taking a bath.

When she caught his eyes in the mirror, she claimed he smiled and began singing a popular lyrics of her name. The mixed race gorgeous housemate described the event as disgusting and unacceptable. But she did not share plans to escalate the issue with Big Brother.

If investigated, Yerins stands a chance of instant disqualification for violating Big Brother's sexual harassment rule. Recall the same fate befell BBNaija season 2 housemate, Kemen who got disqualified for sexually harassing TBoss.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Maria accuses Yerins of harassment, says she caught him ogling her

BBNaija 2021: 5 highlights from housemates' 1st Saturday night party

Erigga exits Emirate Records, launches Area To The World

Milli returns... but with a dual personality on ‘Childish II' [Pulse EP Review]

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga is dead

BBNaija's Mercy Eke spoils herself with a Mercedes Benz worth N30M

Daddy Freeze says he is not scared of FBI interrogation over relationship with Hushpuppi

BBNaija 2021: Housemates party hard after winning 1st task

Check out the first-look teaser at 'Nkoyo' series