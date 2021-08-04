'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Liquorose has shut down hopes of a possible situationship between herself and co-housemate Emmanuel.
BBNaija 2021: Liquorose clears the air on relationship with Emmanuel
The housemate says she and Emmanuel do not discuss "romantic stuff".
The popular dancer shattered the hearts of shippers when she told her house besties; Nini, Maria and Saga on Wednesday afternoon that she is yet to commit to anything romantic with the model.
While she admitted that he had opened up about liking her, she never responded or okayed a relationship.
In another conversation with Sammie, Liquorose stated that Emmanuel paled in comparison to the men who have approached her over the years.
Emmanuel and Liquorose were until her declaration, one of the ships expected to sail soon in the 'Shine Ya Eye' house. Other potential couples include Angel and Sammie with Nini, Arin and Saga showing signs of a triangle.
