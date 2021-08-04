RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose clears the air on relationship with Emmanuel

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate says she and Emmanuel do not discuss "romantic stuff".

'Shine Ya Eyes' housemate Liquorose [Instagram/bigbronaija]

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Liquorose has shut down hopes of a possible situationship between herself and co-housemate Emmanuel.

Recommended articles

The popular dancer shattered the hearts of shippers when she told her house besties; Nini, Maria and Saga on Wednesday afternoon that she is yet to commit to anything romantic with the model.

While she admitted that he had opened up about liking her, she never responded or okayed a relationship.

www.instagram.com

In another conversation with Sammie, Liquorose stated that Emmanuel paled in comparison to the men who have approached her over the years.

www.instagram.com

Emmanuel and Liquorose were until her declaration, one of the ships expected to sail soon in the 'Shine Ya Eye' house. Other potential couples include Angel and Sammie with Nini, Arin and Saga showing signs of a triangle.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose clears the air on relationship with Emmanuel

Kit Harington says 'Game of Thrones' adversely affected his mental health

Meghan Markle gives 1st glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya unite on Vector's 'Crown of Clay (Remix)'

Jomiz expresses love in new single, 'Why'

Barzini features Eclipse Nkasi on new record, 'Down'

Sarkodie, Vory and Larusso feature on Kelly Anthony's two new singles, 'Pagans' and 'Untimely'

Unknown woman offers to perform oral sex on Wizkid for two tickets to 'Made In Lagos Tour' [Photos]

Rihanna is officially a billionaire